Veteran Monfils Powers Past Teenager To Reach 35th Final
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The 38-year-old Gael Monfils swept aside an opponent half his age on Friday to reach the final of the Auckland Classic, setting up a shot at his 13th title.
The Frenchman beat American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to become the second-oldest men's singles finalist at any event since the ATP Tour began in 1990.
Monfils capitalised on opportunities better than his 19-year-old opponent, converting his only break point of the match late in the second set.
He said he was relieved to reach a 35th career final to kick-start his 21st year on tour, hoping it sets him up well for the Australian Open in Melbourne starting Sunday.
"I'm very happy. This kid has a bright future in front of him, he pushed me to the limit," said Monfils, who faces fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open.
The unseeded world number 52 will play Zizou Bergs in Saturday's final after the Belgian upset Portuguese seventh seed Nuno Borges 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
