Veteran of Italian Resistance Movement Angelina De Lipsis Passes Away Aged 94 in Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Angelina De Lipsis, a veteran of the Italian resistance movement during the World War II and a friend of Russia, passed away on Monday at the age of 94, her daughter Gina told Sputnik.

Angelina De Lipsis was born on March 21, 1926 in a family of a communist doctor in the town of Santa Paolina in southern Italy. During Benito Mussolini's dictatorship in Italy, she was a contact in a partisan unit operating near Rome, distributing anti-fascist leaflets, transporting weapons and ammunition. During the German occupation of Rome, she was arrested and put into prison.

During the war, De Lipsis met Dario Spallone, who at the age of 18 became a partisan commander and fought alongside Soviet soldiers escaped from German captivity. In December 1946, they married and lived together for almost 68 years.

They created Nuova Latina clinic in Rome, which treated thousands of people, including prominent politicians, representatives of the Roman Catholic Church, famous diplomats, scientists, and journalists. Until recently, De Lipsis headed Nuova Clinica Annunziatella hospital in Rome.

Throughout her life, De Lipsis was a sincere friend of Russia. For many years, she was an activist of the Italy-USSR Society. In may 2005, Spallone and De Lipsis participated in the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the victory in the World War II in Moscow. In September 2016, she was among 82 veterans of the Resistance Movement who received the Liberation Medal from then-Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti.

De Lipsis will be buried next to her husband at the Cimitero Acattolico in Rome.