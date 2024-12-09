Open Menu

Veteran Tumler Triumphs At Beaver Creak For First Ever World Cup Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Veteran Tumler triumphs at Beaver Creak for first ever World Cup win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Swiss veteran Thomas Tumler captured his first ever World Cup victory on Sunday when he won the giant slalom at Beaver Creek, edging Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen by 0.12sec over two runs.

The 35-year-old, who made his World Cup debut in 2012, soared down the Birds of Prey course in a two-run total time of 2:27.60 to defeat the Norwegian-born Brazilian's 2:27.72 total, with Slovenian Zan Kranjec third in a combined time of 2:28.18.

In his 124th World Cup start, Tumler took his long-awaited step to the top of the podium.

"I don't have the words," Tumler said. "When I saw that Beaver Creek was on the Calendar in a big way I was super happy.

"It's going to take me time to realize it," he said of the achievement.

Tumler, who was fastest in the opening run in 1:16.24, had the seventh-best second run in 1:11.36 compared to Braathen, who was 0.95sec better with the fastest time in the second run.

The 35-year-old Swiss took his first World Cup podium at Beaver Creek in 2018 when he was third in a giant slalom on the Colorado course.

His other World Cup podium placings were a runner-up effort in Parallel-G at Chamonix, France in 2020 and a third place in the giant slalom in Saalbach, Austria last March.

Braathen, the 24-year-old son of a Norwegian father and Brazilian mother, had five wins in five World Cup seasons before retiring in October 2023.

He announced his return last March but competing for Brazil not Norway, so his podium finish was the first from Brazil in Alpine Ski World Cup history.

While Braathen settled for second place, his 80 World Cup points pushed him into the lead in the giant slalom season title chase, 130-129 ahead of Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen and five ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who finished fifth.

Tumler jumped to fourth on 118.

Kranjec, 32, took a silver medal in giant slalom at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Reigning World Cup champion Marco Odermatt -- the Swiss star who won a third straight World Cup overall title plus downhill, super-G and giant slalom titles last season -- was eighth after the first run, 1.26 seconds adrift, but fell on the second run.

Related Topics

World France Norway Pinheiro Beijing Lead Alpine Austria Brazil March October Sunday 2018 2020 Silver Olympics From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago

More Stories From World