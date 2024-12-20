Veteran UK politician Mandelson to be ambassador to US

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Veteran Labour politician and former senior minister Peter Mandelson has been chosen to become Britain's new ambassador to the United States, UK media outlets reported on Thursday.

Mandelson, part of the last Labour government removed from power in 2010 and a former EU trade commissioner, will take up the post in late January once US president-elect Donald Trump has returned to the White House, the reports said.

An official announcement is expected on Friday.

It is likely to prove a contentious choice in Britain, given Mandelson will be the first political appointment for the role in decades. Britain typically picks seasoned diplomats to be ambassadors.

It comes amid reported unease within the UK government about the prospects for London's so-called "special relationship" with Washington during a second Trump presidency.

The US president-elect's threat to impose blanket tariffs on all imports and concern over his position regarding support for Ukraine in its war with Russia are among the concerns for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new Labour government.

The Times newspaper -- the first to report the decision to appoint Mandelson -- said Starmer, who took office in July, had been swayed by his "trade expertise and networking abilities".

A member of Britain's unelected House of Lords, the upper chamber of parliament, Mandelson had been in the running to become the University of Oxford's next chancellor.

That job went to former Conservative party leader and ex-foreign secretary William Hague, the university announced last month.

Mandelson's appointment in Washington represents a remarkable comeback for a politician who was last in the UK government when Gordon Brown was prime minister.

He will replace veteran diplomat Karen Pierce in the post at the end of January as Trump begins a second White House term, according to the reports.

Starmer's Downing Street office declined to comment.