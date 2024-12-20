Veteran UK politician Mandelson to be ambassador to US

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Veteran Labour politician Peter Mandelson, a former senior minister and EU trade commissioner, has been chosen to become Britain's new ambassador to the United States, UK media reported on Thursday.

Mandelson, 71 -- part of the last Labour government removed from power in 2010 -- will take up the post in late January once US president-elect Donald Trump has returned to the White House, the reports said.

An official announcement is expected on Friday.

It is likely to prove a contentious choice in Britain, given Mandelson will be the first political appointment for the role in decades. Britain typically picks seasoned diplomats to be ambassadors.

It comes amid reported unease within the UK government about the prospects for London's so-called "special relationship" with Washington during a second Trump presidency.

The US president-elect's threat to impose blanket tariffs on all imports and worries over his position regarding support for Ukraine in its war with Russia are among the concerns for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new Labour government.

The Times newspaper -- the first to report the decision to appoint Mandelson -- said Starmer, who took office in July, had been swayed by his "trade expertise and networking abilities".

Mandelson was an EU trade commissioner from 2004 to 2008.

His appointment in Washington represents a remarkable comeback for a politician who was last in the UK government when Gordon Brown was prime minister in the late 2000s.

A key architect in rebranding the Labour party in the 1990s after it had spent nearly two decades out of power, he went on to become one of the country's most divisive political figures.

A close ally of ex-prime minister Tony Blair, Mandelson headed several UK government departments between 1998 and 2001, but twice resigned after becoming embroiled in scandals. He then made a surprise 18-month return to government in 2008.

More recently, he has served as a member of Britain's unelected House of Lords, the upper chamber of parliament.

The veteran politico had been in the running to become the University of Oxford's next chancellor, but the job went last month to former Conservative party leader and ex-foreign secretary William Hague.

Mandelson will replace veteran diplomat Karen Pierce in Washington at the end of January, according to the reports.

Starmer's Downing Street office declined to comment.

The British leader and Trump held a first formal phone call on Wednesday, with Downing Street saying "both agreed on their joint ambition to strengthen the close and historic relationship between the UK and the US".

But transatlantic ties could be fraught.

During the recent US election, Trump's campaign team accused Starmer's Labour party of interference over claims current and former staffers were helping his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Starmer has insisted the pair get on well, citing a dinner meeting in New York in September. The unpredictable Republican described Starmer as "a very nice guy" at the time.

Mandelson has previously told a UK podcast that Britain must "navigate our way through" a possible US-EU trade war if Trump makes good on his tariffs threat, and "have the best of both worlds".