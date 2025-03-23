Veteran Vonn Pays Tribute To The Street She Grew Up On
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Sun Valley, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Lindsey Vonn, who returned to elite competition this season at the age of 40, ends her comeback year at the World Cup finals at Sun Valley, the resort of her childhood idol Picabo Street.
Street, the Olympic super-G champion in Nagano in 1998 and world downhill champion in 1996, learnt to ski at the small, desirable, ski station nestled in the wild immensity of the Rockies.
The resort has already named a ski run and a thoroughfare -- Picabo Street, naturally -- named after her. On Monday, a statue will be unveiled.
"She should have gotten that a long time ago," said Vonn, herself an Olympic and world champion, on Friday. "There aren't many ski racers who have statues."
"She's done a lot for the sport," said Vonn, who is coming back after almost six years in retirement.
"She inspired me when I was nine years old. She really inspired a generation of skiers. She's an amazing character. She's more than an athlete."
Vonn said Saturday's downhill -- and Sunday's Super-G, where she is also due to take part -- may be her final competitive appearances on American slopes.
"When I heard the World Cup finals were in Sun Valley, I was really sad because I was like, 'Well, I really would have loved to race there'. And lo and behold, I'm here racing," Vonn said on Friday.
Vonn met Street at the age of nine. Both skiers remember the encounter.
"I was signing autographs at a ski shop. She was nine years old," Street told AFP. "I remember she had a fire in her eyes and a focus."
"I just told her, just stand up tall and be proud and be you, smile and go for it.
"
"She is probably the hardest worker I've ever met," said Street. "Everything she does, she does it as hard as she can."
"I was always bugging her to get out of her weight room to do fun stuff, but she stayed focused," said Street.
- 'Very, very brave' -
Over the years Street shared many dinners with Vonn who is also friends with the older skier's four sons aged between 15 and 21.
"I think it's very, very brave what she's doing. It's amazing to me that she is still brave enough to ski," said Street.
"The best thing for me to see is that she's smiling and she's happy. That's all I wanted for her throughout her career."
"She needs a challenge in her life and skiing and racing provide the biggest, most complicated and intricate challenge that she can find and so she's going for it. And I think it's beautiful."
Vonn is dreaming of taking part in her fifth Winter Olympics next year,
"To see her qualify for the finals in her first season is spectacular, and I'm already looking forward to seeing her in Cortina next year. I can see her getting one or two medals, that's for sure," said Street, who works for US Olympic broadcaster NBC.
Street was happy the World Cup had returned to her home resort, where elks roam between the condos, for the first time since 1977. Back then Street, who turned six that spring, was a spectator, lying on the ground to peer under the fences, and remembers watching Jean-Claude Killy and Ingemar Stenmark compete.
"I grew up in this environment, and sometimes I cry and tell myself it's unreal, and sometimes I just enjoy the magic of the place," said Street.
Recent Stories
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
More Stories From World
-
Russian strikes on Kyiv kill at least three: authorities6 minutes ago
-
Piastri hails 'mega' McLaren after dominant China one-two6 minutes ago
-
Veteran Vonn pays tribute to the Street she grew up on6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with traditional fervour at Pak HC in New Delhi16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing holds flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Munir Akram holds farewell reception in New York3 hours ago
-
Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix from pole in McLaren one-two3 hours ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles4 hours ago
-
Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate part of southern city of Rafah4 hours ago
-
Georgia cracks down on pro-EU protests with crippling fines5 hours ago
-
Australian Olyslagers retains world indoor high jump title5 hours ago
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying fixtures5 hours ago