Veterans at No Greater Suicide Risk Than General Population - Study

The risk of suicide among veterans is generally similar to that of the general population, but some groups need extra support, according to a University of Manchester study released Friday.

"A new study from the University of Manchester has found that veterans are at no greater risk of suicide than the general population, although some cohorts need additional support," the study showed.

Veterans with more combat experience and over the age of 35, unlike younger veterans, are at lower risk of suicide than the general population, according to the study.

"Whilst overall suicide risk is similar to the general population, the study found suicide rates were 2-4 times higher for veterans under the age of 25, when compared with the general population of the same age group. However, suicide rates were lower than the general population for veterans over 35 years old," the study said.

The study was based on data funded by the UK Defense Ministry and National Health Service that included information on 458,000 veterans between 1996 and 2018. During those 22 years, 1,086 veterans committed suicide, similar to the overall rate of 0.2% in the general population.

The results of the study were released after Veterans' Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer called for increased awareness of available care, especially ahead of the upcoming Christmas, when some people may be experiencing mental health issues.

A quarter of veterans who took their own life had contacted specialized mental health services a year prior to their death, the study showed.

Male gender, discharge from the military before age 34, lack of training and service of less than 10 years are risk factors for suicide, according to the study.