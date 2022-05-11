Veterinary Lab in Mariupol Could Participate in US Military Biological Program - Moscow

The veterinary laboratory in Mariupol could participate in the US military biological program, this is evidenced by the presence of pathogens in its collection that are uncharacteristic for veterinary diseases typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, gas gangrene, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The veterinary laboratory in Mariupol could participate in the US military biological program, this is evidenced by the presence of pathogens in its collection that are uncharacteristic for veterinary diseases typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, gas gangrene, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"An act of destruction of a collection of pathogenic microorganisms dated February 25, 2022 was discovered in the sanitary-epidemiological laboratory, in accordance with which work was carried out with the pathogens of cholera, tularemia, anthrax," Kirillov said at a briefing.

"Part of the collection of the veterinary laboratory was not destroyed in a hurry. In order to ensure the safety and safe storage, Russian experts safely took out 124 strains and organized their study," he added.

There is concern about the presence in the collection of pathogens "uncharacteristic for veterinary diseases typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, gas gangrene," he said.

"This may indicate the use of the laboratory for other purposes and its participation in the military biological program," Kirillov explained.

"We will continue to study the entire volume of materials obtained from the biological laboratories of Mariupol and inform about the results," he promised.