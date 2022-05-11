UrduPoint.com

Veterinary Lab In Mariupol Could Participate In US Military Biological Program - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Veterinary Lab in Mariupol Could Participate in US Military Biological Program - Moscow

The veterinary laboratory in Mariupol could participate in the US military biological program, this is evidenced by the presence of pathogens in its collection that are uncharacteristic for veterinary diseases typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, gas gangrene, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The veterinary laboratory in Mariupol could participate in the US military biological program, this is evidenced by the presence of pathogens in its collection that are uncharacteristic for veterinary diseases typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, gas gangrene, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"An act of destruction of a collection of pathogenic microorganisms dated February 25, 2022 was discovered in the sanitary-epidemiological laboratory, in accordance with which work was carried out with the pathogens of cholera, tularemia, anthrax," Kirillov said at a briefing.

"Part of the collection of the veterinary laboratory was not destroyed in a hurry. In order to ensure the safety and safe storage, Russian experts safely took out 124 strains and organized their study," he added.

There is concern about the presence in the collection of pathogens "uncharacteristic for veterinary diseases typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, gas gangrene," he said.

"This may indicate the use of the laboratory for other purposes and its participation in the military biological program," Kirillov explained.

"We will continue to study the entire volume of materials obtained from the biological laboratories of Mariupol and inform about the results," he promised.

Related Topics

Russia Mariupol February May Gas From

Recent Stories

Injured Olympic swimming champion Peaty out of Wor ..

Injured Olympic swimming champion Peaty out of World Championships

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI President for repeal of CNIC condition on bu ..

FPCCI President for repeal of CNIC condition on buyers

2 minutes ago
 36 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

36 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

2 minutes ago
 Joint steps to be taken for strengthening bilatera ..

Joint steps to be taken for strengthening bilateral ties between Pak, Iran: Barr ..

2 minutes ago
 Severe heat wave to continue in plain areas, light ..

Severe heat wave to continue in plain areas, light rain likely in Potohar region ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Transit to Germany Via Ukraine Falls b ..

Russian Gas Transit to Germany Via Ukraine Falls by 25% in Past 24 Hours - Regul ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.