Vetnam reports 8,758 new COVID-19 cases, 779,398 in total

Vietnam reported 8,758 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 8,744 locally transmitted and 14 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health

HANOI, Sept. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 8,758 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 8,744 locally transmitted and 14 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 779,398, with 19,098 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 4,699 in Ho Chi Minh City, 2,389 in Binh Duong province, and 899 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 583,509 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 23,568 from Tuesday, while over 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered 774,854 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said