Veto Right In UNSC Reflects Balance Of Power, Should Be Preserved - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Veto right of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council remains a unique instrument of global conflict prevention, which reflects the balance of power, and it should be preserved Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Veto right of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council remains a unique instrument of global conflict prevention, which reflects the balance of power, and it should be preserved Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Out thinking is that the Security Council should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries, as well as of the diversity of their positions, base its work on the principle of broadest possible consensus among the states and, at the same time, continue to serve as the cornerstone of global governance, which cannot be achieved, unless the permanent members of the Security Council retain their veto power.

Such a right pertaining to the five nuclear powers, the victors of the World War II, remains indicative of the actual military and political balance to this day. Most importantly, it is an essential and unique instrument that helps prevent unilateral actions that may result into direct military confrontation between major states," Putin said in his address at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.

