Vetoes in UNSC Should Be Means of Last Resort for States to Pursue World Peace - Korosi

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Using a veto in the UN Security Council should be a measure of "very last resort" and states should look beyond their immediate interest in order to achieve peace across the world, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said on Wednesday.

"Vetoes should remain the very last resort.

It is my hope that the (UN Security) Council members can come together and work for viable solutions, go beyond their immediate interest, act responsibly for the sake of peace across the world," Korosi told the General Assembly.

Wednesday's debate in the General Assembly was conducted to promote unity and avoid division among member states by brainstorming on the meaning and use of vetoes.

Korosi said the General Assembly will send the records of the debate to the UN Security Council.

The debate is the first formal one on the use of veto in the UN Security Council.