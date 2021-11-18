WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) ASHINGTON, November 17 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - Frozen vials which were labeled "smallpox" have been found by a laboratory worker at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) ednesday.

"The frozen vials labeled 'Smallpox' were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania. CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials' contents appear intact," the statement said.

CDC noted that the laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing a face mask and gloves.

"There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials.

We will provide further details as they are available," it added.

Smallpox was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) back on May 8, 1980. It is the first and, to date, the only human disease to be eliminated globally. The infectious disease had plagued humanity for at least 3,000 years killing at least 300 million people in the 20th century alone, according to WHO. The risk of death after contracting the infection was approximately 30%. Those who survived had severe scars on their skin and some were left blind for the rest of their lives.

Although a vaccine was crucial for ending smallpox, it was not enough on its own. After it was developed in 1796, it took 184 years for smallpox to be eradicated.