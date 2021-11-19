Vice Chair Of US-Based Center Where Gulen Lives Says Reports Of Cleric's Death 'Fake News'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Vice Chairman of the US-based Golden Generation Worship Sezai Sablak told Sputnik on Thursday that recent reports of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen's death are fake news.
"That's a kind of fake news," Sablak said.
Sablak said he saw Gulen five days ago and will see him again tonight.