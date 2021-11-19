(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Vice Chairman of the US-based Golden Generation Worship Sezai Sablak told Sputnik on Thursday that recent reports of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen's death are fake news.

"That's a kind of fake news," Sablak said.

Sablak said he saw Gulen five days ago and will see him again tonight.