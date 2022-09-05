Vice Defense Ministers of South Korea, Japan to Hold First Talks Since 2016

The vice defense ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet in Seoul later this week for the first time in six years amid growing military threats from North Korea, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The vice defense ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet in Seoul later this week for the first time in six years amid growing military threats from North Korea, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The meeting between South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Japan's Vice Defense Minister for International Affairs Masami Oka will take place on the margins of the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) on Wednesday, South Korea's official Yonhap news agency said, citing the ministry.

Japan's invitation for South Korea's Navy to participate in the Japanese fleet review, which is to be held in November to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's Maritime Self-Defense Forces, as well as the issue of restoring an intelligence-sharing pact between the two countries will be on the agenda.

"The meeting is expected to become a venue where the two countries share their understanding on the need for the resolution of pending issues and reaffirm their will toward that end," a Seoul official told Yonhap news agency on condition of anonymity.

The Seoul Defense Dialogue is a multilateral platform where dozens of national delegations as well as representatives from regional and international organizations exchange their views on defense and security issues. During the SDD this year, the participants will discuss a wide range of topics, including regional security, cyberthreats and the situation in Ukraine.

Both Seoul and Tokyo have recently been seeking for closer bilateral ties amid increasing concerns over North Korea's actions in the region and China's growing clout in the Indo-Pacific.