Vice FM Meets With Vietnamese Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Vice FM meets with Vietnamese Ambassador

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji met here on Monday with Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dang Xuan Dung.

The two sides, during the meeting, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

