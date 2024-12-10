Open Menu

Vice Foreign Minister Meets Sudan’s Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed El Khereiji welcomed Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dafallah Al-Haj Ali at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The two diplomats discussed ongoing developments in Sudan and their repercussions as well as efforts exerted to address them. advisor to the foreign minister for political affairs Prince Musab Al-Farhan attended the meeting.

