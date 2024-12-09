Open Menu

Vice Foreign Minister Meets With Chinese Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji met on Monday with the Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Chang Hua.

The two officials reviewed relations and explored ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields. They also discussed issues of common interest.

