Open Menu

Vice Foreign Minister Meets With Vietnam Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Vice Foreign Minister meets with Vietnam Deputy Foreign Minister

Antalya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Minh Hang on the sidelines of the third annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, being held in the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Türkiye Fahd Abu Al-Nasr along with several other officials.

Related Topics

Saudi Antalya Vietnam

Recent Stories

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

17 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

31 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

38 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

51 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

1 hour ago
 Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

1 hour ago
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

14 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

14 hours ago

More Stories From World