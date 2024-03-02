Vice Foreign Minister Meets With Vietnam Deputy Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Antalya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Minh Hang on the sidelines of the third annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, being held in the Republic of Türkiye.
During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Türkiye Fahd Abu Al-Nasr along with several other officials.
