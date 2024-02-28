Vice Foreign Minister speaks with Costa Rica minister of Foreign Affairs

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji spoke via video conference today with Costa Rican Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco.

During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

They also reviewed the most prominent developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts made in that regard.