Vice Foreign Minister speaks with Ethiopian Minister of State

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji made a telephone call to Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Minister of State Ms. Birtukan Dadi.

During the telephone conversation, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields and discussed issues of common interest.