Vice Minister Of Economy And Planning Meets With Guinean Minister Of Planning And International Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Vice Minister of Economy and Planning Ammar Nagadi has met with the Guinean Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Ismael Nabe to discuss strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment collaboration and other topics of mutual interest.

