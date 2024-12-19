Open Menu

Vice Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Mauritania's Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs meets Mauritania's Foreign Minister

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji met on Thursday with Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the third consultative meeting on enhancing coordination of peace initiatives and efforts for Sudan, held in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Nouakchott.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various fields to achieve the shared interests of the two brotherly countries.

They also discussed regional and international developments and the efforts being made in this regard. The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Dr. Abdelaziz bin Abdullah Raqabi.

