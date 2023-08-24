Vice Minister of Human Resources meets with Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain has met with Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing.

The meeting was held at the embassy in Riyadh, in the presence of several ministry officials.

The two sides reviewed several labor issues of joint interest, means to enhance cooperation between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and its Chinese counterpart, and enhancing coordination on activating the cooperation plan between the two ministries in a way that serves the two countries.