Vice Minister Of Interior Receives Rwandan Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Vice Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood received here on Wednesday Ambassador of Rwanda to Saudi Arabia Eugene Segore Kayihura, with whom he discussed topics of common interest.

