Vice Premier Han Zheng Meets HKSAR Chief Executive

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is in Beijing to attend a meeting of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met Lam at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

