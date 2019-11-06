Vice Premier Han Zheng meets HKSAR chief executive

(@imziishan)

Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is in Beijing to attend a meeting of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met Lam at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.