Vice premier stresses efforts to promote economic transformation, development

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has underscored efforts to promote economic transformation and development, pursuing a new road of industrial excellence, high quality, good efficiency and sustainable development.

He made the remarks during his research tour in north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 21-22.

Efforts should be made in improving capacity for innovation, accelerating the tackling of key core technologies, and strengthening the application of core technologies with independent intellectual property rights in major national landmark projects, said Han during his visit to Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Precision Strip Co.

Ltd.

In Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Han said the development of intelligent products should be accelerated, the localization rate of production lines and equipment should be increased and the markets along the Belt and Road should be expanded to build an internationally competitive high-end equipment manufacturing industry.

During his tour, Han also stressed efforts to promote the transformation of government functions, continuously improve the business environment, push forward energy revolution and strengthen the comprehensive renovation of the urban water system environment.