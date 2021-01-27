UrduPoint.com
Vice President Harris Gets 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, Urges Everyone To Do Likewise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris took her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a televised setting at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and urged Americans to get vaccinated.

"I want to urge everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn," Harris told CSPAN viewers on Tuesday. "It will save your life.

Harris received her first vaccine dose on December 29.

Following a slow roll-out after two coronavirus vaccines received emergency approval in December, the United States administered more than 1 million shots daily for the past week

President Joe Biden has said the goal of his administration is to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his presidency.

