Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Security Threat - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Secret Service agents escorted Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff out of a local high school in the nation's capital after being alerted about a security threat, the White House press pool said on Tuesday.

"SGOTUS (Second Gentleman of the United States) was ushered out of the room at 2:18 (p.m.

ET) by a secret service agent," the press pool said in a report. "The agent said something like

'We have to go.' Dunbar's principal followed a few minutes later," the report said referring to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington.

US media reported that the high school received a bomb threat.

Emhoff visited the Dunbar High School for a Black history month-related event.