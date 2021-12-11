Vice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris swore in former Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake as a new US ambassador to Turkey.

"Congratulations, Mr. Ambassador," Harris said of Friday during the ceremony after Flake took an oath.

The White House reminded reporters that Flake technically was made an ambassador several days ago, but the official ceremony took place on Friday evening.

In July, President Joe Biden nominated Flake to serve as the next US ambassador to Turkey.

Flake previously was a Senator from 2013 to 2019 and a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers of Congress.