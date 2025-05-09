Vice President: Iran And Tajikistan Are The Second Homes Of Both Nations
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said that Iran and Tajikistan are two neighboring and brotherly countries.
Aref made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma in Tehran on Wednesday.
“Iran is your second home and Tajikistan is our second home,” Aref told the Tajik minister.
He said that there is no obstacle to expanding relations between the two countries, and this strategy primarily refers to common cultural characteristics, civilizational areas, and common language.
Aref said that fortunately, with the will that exists in the authorities of the two countries, Iran and Tajikistan can expand bilateral relations in various fields.
He pointed out that the economies of the two countries can complement each other.
The First Vice President, while positively assessing the regular holding of the joint commission, emphasized the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.
