Vice President of Armenian Parliament Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Dear compatriots, I underwent the test for COVID-19. I just found out that the test results came back positive.

I should say that I feel good, there are currently no disturbing complaints. Be healthy," Enfiajyan wrote on Facebook.

Enfiajyan is the first Armenian lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus infection.

So far, Armenia has confirmed as many as 21,006 cases of the disease, including 372 fatalities and 10,144 recoveries.