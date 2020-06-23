UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice President Of Armenian Parliament Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Vice President of Armenian Parliament Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Dear compatriots, I underwent the test for COVID-19. I just found out that the test results came back positive.

I should say that I feel good, there are currently no disturbing complaints. Be healthy," Enfiajyan wrote on Facebook.

Enfiajyan is the first Armenian lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus infection.

So far, Armenia has confirmed as many as 21,006 cases of the disease, including 372 fatalities and 10,144 recoveries.

Related Topics

National Assembly Facebook Armenia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 minutes ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

32 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh attends French school&#039;s gradua ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening cinemas in ..

1 hour ago

Shurooq launches Sharjah Designscape, a webinar se ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening sports hal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.