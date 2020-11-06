Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan will arrive in Moscow on Friday, an embassy representative told Sputnik

"Yes, a delegation headed by the deputy speaker of parliament has left for Moscow," Edward Djambazian said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was in contact with both Armenia and Azerbaijan on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and hoped that there would be a solution that could work for everyone.

Russia is a co-chair of the Minsk group, with the other co-chairs being France and the US. The group was created to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which escalated in September. Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh despite several consecutive ceasefire agreements.