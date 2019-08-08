Wolfgang Kubicki, a vice president of the German parliament, lauded on Thursday Russia's contribution to the 1989 reunification of Germany, saying that the merge would have been impossible without Moscow's efforts

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Wolfgang Kubicki, a vice president of the German parliament , lauded on Thursday Russia 's contribution to the 1989 reunification of Germany , saying that the merge would have been impossible without Moscow 's efforts.

In November, Germany will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent reunification. The significance of this event has reignited old debates about that time period and the role of the Soviet Union in the history of post-war Germany.

"The Eastern Germans were annoyed by the slogans 'learn how to win from the USSR', that it [the USSR] was the best country in the world, but on the other hand, citizens of the former GDR [the German Democratic Republic] know that without the Russians there would have been no unification of Germany ... Thanks to our Russian friends there was no shooting ... People know that because the German reunification they owe Russians a lot, and there is an emotional component in those ties," Kubicki told the ZDF tv channel.

Despite the continuing development of economic relations, including through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the political relations between Germany and Russia have grown cold due to a lack of mutual understanding regarding the situation in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Since 2014, Germany, together with other EU countries and the United States, introduced sanctions on Russia, which responded with a food embargo.

Nevertheless, an increased number of Germans have been wanting to see relations between two countries normalize. According to a recent poll by Der Tagesspiegel newspaper, 72 percent of former residents of East Germany want closer ties with Russia, compared to 54 percent of former West Germans who want the same thing.