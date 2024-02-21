Vice Speaker of Shura Council receives U.S. house of representative delegation

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) -Shura Council Vice Speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Sulami met at the Council's headquarters today with a delegation of the United States House of Representatives headed by Representative Andre Carson who was accompanied by several officials. Deputy Al-Sulami warmly welcomed the delegation and commended the longstanding historical relations between the Kingdom and the United States.

He underscored the significance of parliamentary visits between the Shura Council and the U.S. Congress, emphasizing their role in enhancing relations by facilitating the exchange of views on regional and international issues.

In response, Carson expressed that the visit underscores the robust relations between the Kingdom and the United States. Furthermore, he praised the commendable initiatives undertaken in the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.