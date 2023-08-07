Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After Bail Paid - Lawyer

The vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel has been released following a 33 million hryvnia ($900,000) bail payment, his lawyer Nikita Chekman said on Monday

"Today, the bail was finally paid for Metropolitan Pavel.

More than a thousand people paid money for our Vladika (a Slavic title of bishops). Now he's in a car," the lawyer said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported that the Kiev Court of Appeal postponed consideration of the appeal against Metropolitan Bishop Pavel's arrest to August 14.