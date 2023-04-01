Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Says Under Formal Suspicion, 'House Will Be searched'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, the vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, said on Saturday he was presented with official suspicions by the Kiev authorities and his house would be searched.

"Today at 07:30 (4:30 GMT) I was handed a suspicion .

.. Now my house will be searched," Pavel said.

The metropolitan bishop specified that he was explained in brief that he was accused of "collaboration with Russia and inter-religious incitement."