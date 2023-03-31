UrduPoint.com

Viceregent Of Disputed Kiev-Pechersk Lavra In Kiev Fears Storming Of Monastery Looms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Viceregent of Disputed Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kiev Fears Storming of Monastery Looms

Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, viceregent of the contested Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in the Ukrainian capital, said on Friday he feared that an attack on the Eastern Orthodox cave monastery could take place as early as Friday evening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, viceregent of the contested Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in the Ukrainian capital, said on Friday he feared that an attack on the Eastern Orthodox cave monastery could take place as early as Friday evening.

"We have just learned of their plans ... to launch a smash-and-grab attack on the Lavra. Our people have overheard these men talking on the phone as they plotted the attack," he said in a video address.

A dozen opponents of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) have reportedly gathered outside the Lavra where monks loyal to the UOC have been holed up for two days, in defiance of the government's order to vacate the monastery.

Ukraine's National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve gave the monks until March 29 to leave the sprawling cave monastery after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the UOC of violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay if they joined the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine, a decision that may be "stimulated through the joint work of specialists and law enforcement officers."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Bishop March May Church Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran of 'attacking judiciary ..

Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran of 'attacking judiciary'

4 minutes ago
 Eurozone and US inflation slow, bringing respite t ..

Eurozone and US inflation slow, bringing respite to policymakers

9 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajputtak ..

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajputtakes notice of stampede

4 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formati ..

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formation of full court bench to hear ..

18 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Tox ..

US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Discharge in Ohio Derailmen ..

19 minutes ago
 Housing Prices in UK Show Biggest Annual Fall Sinc ..

Housing Prices in UK Show Biggest Annual Fall Since 2009 Crisis - Building Socie ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.