Victims in Khachaturian Sisters' Case Consult With Psychiatrists on Selection of Jury

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Relatives of Mikhail Khachaturian, who was killed by his three daughters in 2018, and recognized victims in the related criminal case, have consulted psychiatrists on the issue of electing the jury members for the trial of three sisters, a representative of the victims, Yuliya Nitchenko, said on Monday.

In July 2018, the three sisters, Krestina, Angelina and Maria, attacked and killed their father in their apartment in Moscow. The case has become subjected to intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia. The sisters have been charged with premeditated murder, while the defense claims that they acted in self-defense, as their father had physically and psychologically abused them, which has been confirmed by investigators. The two older siblings, Krestina and Angelina, are facing from eight to 20 years in prison, while Maria is facing admittance into a mental ward instead of prison, as she was determined to have been criminally insane at the moment of the crime and thus cannot be held accountable for her actions.

Mikhail Khachaturian's mother and two sisters are recognized as victims in the case. The jury selection was scheduled for Monday but did not take place because all three victims have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

"We have an opinion on who we want to see among the jury, considering the specifics of the case. We have consulted with psychiatrists and reputable people who understand our issue," Nitchenko told reporters.

According to Nitchenko, the gender of the potential jury members was insignificant, as lawyers would pay attention to "other social factors."

The representative of the victims refused to provide more details, fearing that vital information could be used by the defense.