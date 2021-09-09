UrduPoint.com

Victims Of British Police Incompetence Call For Ouster Of Met Police Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

Victims of British Police Incompetence Call for Ouster of Met Police Chief

Victims of police incompetence urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to replace Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick through a transparent process, in an open letter quoted by multiple media on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Victims of police incompetence urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to replace Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick through a transparent process, in an open letter quoted by multiple media on Thursday.

The letter, which first appeared in the Daily Mail, comes a day after media reports suggested that the 60-year-old Met boss had been offered to have her contract extended by two years.

"Dame Cressida Dick, who has presided over a culture of incompetence and cover-up, must not have her contract extended and must be properly investigated for her conduct," it read.

Met critics, who include the mother of a black teen Stephen Lawrence who was slain by a group of white youths in 1993, said Dick should be replaced by someone outside of London through a "truly independent and transparent process."

The letter insisted that Dick's predecessors and appointees also had questions to answer and urged the "demonstrably unfit for purpose" police watchdog IOPC to be reformed so that it could properly investigate complaints against the police.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police London Lawrence United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

2 minutes ago
 German football team stuck in Scotland after plane ..

German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

1 minute ago
 France warns Britain against 'blackmail' over migr ..

France warns Britain against 'blackmail' over migrants

1 minute ago
 Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate ..

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

8 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

8 minutes ago
 New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Minist ..

New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.