Victims Of Genocide In Rwanda Still Being Found 30 Years On
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Ngoma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) With shovels and garden hoes, villagers dig where a house once stood in Rwanda to reveal a mass grave filled with bones -- victims of the genocide still being found 30 years on.
Around 100 volunteers, many wearing face masks and rubber gloves, turn over the red soil in Ngoma village with a sombre determination as a crowd watches on from a slope above.
Skulls, teeth and other shards of bone are placed carefully into plastic bags while shoes and tattered clothing -- possible clues to identify loved ones never found -- are collected elsewhere.
Every time they dig deeper, they find more layers of soil with remains," Andre Kamana, deputy mayor of the Huye district, said grimly.
A total of 210 bodies have been discovered, an official from the genocide survivors' group Ibuka told AFP on Monday as digging on the site ended after a week of exhumations.
And in the same village, another search began on Monday in a nearby banana plantation, where the remains of 35 people have been discovered so far. "We will continue searching here as well, until we are satisfied that all remains are discovered," one of the volunteers, Goreth Uwonkunda, told AFP.
The discovery of mass graves are remarkably frequent even three decades after the 1994 slaughter instigated by the Hutu extremist regime in Rwanda at the time.
The United Nations estimates around 800,000 people, mostly from the Tutsi minority, were killed over 100 days in an ethnic pogrom that turned neighbour on neighbour in the tiny east African nation.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
French farmers close in on key spots as police deployed in force20 minutes ago
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down30 minutes ago
-
Thai court orders end to royal insult law reform campaign30 minutes ago
-
Maldives chief prosecutor assaulted with hammer31 minutes ago
-
France says EU-S.America trade deal 'won't be signed as is'41 minutes ago
-
Putin challenger Nadezhdin submits presidential bid1 hour ago
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down2 hours ago
-
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite2 hours ago
-
Muscat International Film Festival kicks off in March2 hours ago
-
Fujitsu CFO apologises over UK post office scandal2 hours ago
-
'There was nothing': Ailing economy fueling record exodus of Cubans2 hours ago
-
Drugs giant GSK posts mixed annual earnings2 hours ago