Victims Of Haiti's Gangs Face Health System In Crisis
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks, 31-year-old Olivier Vilminio sought treatment in a hospital in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.
But even there, he was not safe from a surge of gang violence that has upended life in the impoverished Caribbean nation and made medical care even more difficult to attain.
Armed gang members raided the hospital, forcing Vilminio to flee, he told AFP recently from a school where he and other displaced people now reside.
Needing crutches to walk, the father of two young daughters said his wounds have left him in constant pain.
"I've run out of medication. The painkiller I should be taking is (the powerful opioid) tramadol, and it's extremely expensive, 750 Haitian gourdes a pack," he said, or around $6.
5.
He said he hoped to possibly get antibiotics from Alima, an NGO operating mobile medical units that was visiting the school-turned-refuge that morning.
After years of gaining ground across Haiti's capital, gangs launched a wave of coordinated attacks in late February calling for then prime minister Ariel Henry to resign.
He announced in early March that he would step down and hand executive power to a transitional council responsible for leading the country toward elections. No vote has been held in Haiti since 2016.
A new prime minister and cabinet have since taken office, but their task of restoring order in the nation of 10 million is monumental.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
More Stories From World
-
Japan's royals: tradition, myths and Instagramfew seconds
-
Kenya youth protesters gear up for nationwide strike14 seconds ago
-
Redick confirmed as new Lakers coach18 seconds ago
-
Kenya force leaves Nairobi to tackle gang violence in Haiti10 minutes ago
-
Japanese royals set for palace banquet as UK state visit begins20 minutes ago
-
US urges Israel's defense minister to avoid Lebanon escalation30 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher30 minutes ago
-
Mongolians to vote in poll dominated by corruption worries30 minutes ago
-
Brazil frustrated by Costa Rica, Colombia beat Paraguay30 minutes ago
-
Court clears Philippine rights activist de Lima of last drugs charge40 minutes ago
-
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq7 hours ago
-
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims8 hours ago