Open Menu

Victims Of Haiti's Gangs Face Health System In Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Victims of Haiti's gangs face health system in crisis

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks, 31-year-old Olivier Vilminio sought treatment in a hospital in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

But even there, he was not safe from a surge of gang violence that has upended life in the impoverished Caribbean nation and made medical care even more difficult to attain.

Armed gang members raided the hospital, forcing Vilminio to flee, he told AFP recently from a school where he and other displaced people now reside.

Needing crutches to walk, the father of two young daughters said his wounds have left him in constant pain.

"I've run out of medication. The painkiller I should be taking is (the powerful opioid) tramadol, and it's extremely expensive, 750 Haitian gourdes a pack," he said, or around $6.

5.

He said he hoped to possibly get antibiotics from Alima, an NGO operating mobile medical units that was visiting the school-turned-refuge that morning.

After years of gaining ground across Haiti's capital, gangs launched a wave of coordinated attacks in late February calling for then prime minister Ariel Henry to resign.

He announced in early March that he would step down and hand executive power to a transitional council responsible for leading the country toward elections. No vote has been held in Haiti since 2016.

A new prime minister and cabinet have since taken office, but their task of restoring order in the nation of 10 million is monumental.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Vote Young Port-au-Prince Haiti February March 2016 From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

29 minutes ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

10 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

10 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

10 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

10 hours ago
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

10 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

10 hours ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

10 hours ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

10 hours ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

10 hours ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

10 hours ago

More Stories From World