Victims Of US Torture Program Urge ICC To Revive Probe - Legal Rights Group

Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Victims of US Torture Program Urge ICC to Revive Probe - Legal Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Victims of the US government's torture program have appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to reverse a previous ruling and investigate the abuses inflicted on them, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) said on Friday.

"During a three-day hearing this week, attorneys representing victims of the US torture program argued before the Appeals Chamber of the ICC to reverse a decision that blocked the ICC Prosecutor from investigating the grave crimes committed under the program," the CCR said in a press release after the final day of the hearing wrapped up.

The ICC the prosecutor had tried to investigate alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Afghanistan and on the territory of other states committed by US armed forces, CIA officials, the Taliban and Afghan government forces, the release noted.

"This case is the first and only time the highest criminal court in the world has considered whether the United States will be investigated and called to account for its torture program," the CCR said.

Victims' lawyers said the crimes committed through the US torture program belong before the ICC because of their widespread and systematic nature, the harm done and the unwillingness of the US government to investigate and prosecute civilian and military leaders responsible, the CCR noted.

