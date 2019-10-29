Victims of Violent Mob in Central Beirut Evacuated by Medics, Protesters

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Demonstrators and medics evacuated victims of an attack on Riad Al Solh Square, in the center of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, where dozens of unknown assailants set protesters' tents on fire and started beating protesting citizens and journalists, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Although the government quickly scrapped the plan, the demonstrations have since ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government and political reforms.

Blocking roads and highways during the rallies has been a common occurrence throughout the country.

As of now, five people from Riad Al Solh Square are reported to be injured.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese police and the military are dispatching additional troops to the center of the ongoing unrest to restore order in the capital.

Earlier in the day, men in civilian clothes tried to unblock the road in the central area on the Ring Bridge, assaulting or threatening to assault anti-government demonstrators while shouting slogans in support of Nabih Berri, the longtime speaker of parliament and leader of the Shiite movement, Amal.