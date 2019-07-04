(@FahadShabbir)

Thrown off a motorbike as her parents blew themselves up, nine-year-old Mila was the sole survivor of a family suicide bombing, part of a wave of such attacks involving children that rocked Indonesia

Jakarta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Thrown off a motorbike as her parents blew themselves up, nine-year-old Mila was the sole survivor of a family suicide bombing, part of a wave of such attacks involving children that rocked Indonesia.

Orphaned and radicalised, there were concerns for her future after the Islamic State-inspired strike, but a renewed focus on rehabilitating the children of terror suspects may offer Mila, and others like her, a chance at normality.

She is among a small group who are being treated at a Jakarta safe house in a unique scheme that provides psychological and social care to the offspring of suicide bombers or children directly involved in terror plots.

The world's biggest Muslim majority nation is grappling with the growing global threat of 'family attacks' and also with how to reintegrate returning IS jihadists and their relatives as the extremist group's caliphate lies in ruins, a challenge faced by many nations including France and the United States.

"It hasn't been easy dealing with (the children) because they believed in radicalism...and that bombing was a good thing," said safe-house head Neneng Heryani, who gave AFP exclusive access to the state-run compound on the edge of Indonesia's capital.

"They were taught that jihad was essential to go to heaven and that you must kill non-believers. It was very hard to change that mindset," she added.

Social workers and psychologists are trying to re-socialise the children with counselling and an emphasis on normal daily routines which include lessons, mosque visits, and regular playtime.

- 'Indefensible and deplorable'- For Mila -- a name given by AFP to protect her identity -- this treatment means helping her find a way to cope with her parents' suicide bombing and living with the knowledge they involved her in mass murder, and intended for her to die.

Other children of terror suspects, including those linked to the deadly suicide bombings in Surabaya last year, are also undergoing this dedicated treatment.

"Deploying children in such a way is indefensible and deplorable," Human Rights Watch campaigner Andreas Harsono said, adding that the 2018 incidents were the first time suicide bombers used their own kids in attacks in Indonesia.

The youngsters that survived had been subjected to years of jihadi indoctrination by their families and often shown violent propaganda, counsellors say.

Gaining their trust has not been easy but staff at the safe house believe their approach could help neutralise the years of radicalisation.

At the heart of the rehabilitation effort are lessons about Indonesia's national heroes, building trust and Pancasila, the nation's ideology which stresses unity and respect for ethnic and religious minorities in a country of some 260 million spread across thousands of islands.

"We still teach them that the Koran is the foundation for everything and that they have to believe in it. But if you violate other people's rights, then that's not okay" said social worker Sri Musfiah Handayani.

Trying to help rehabilitate the children of suicide bombers is largely uncharted territory.

"This is the first time that we know of. It's not a common phenomenon," said Sidney Jones, director of Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC).