UrduPoint.com

Victoria Police Arrest 62 Anti-Lockdown Protesters In Melbourne

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Victoria Police Arrest 62 Anti-Lockdown Protesters in Melbourne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Australia's Victoria state police arrested 62 protesters for "criminal conduct" on Tuesday after a crowd of around 2,000 flooded the streets of Melbourne to protest COVID-19 restrictions, police commissioner Shane Patton said.

"We conducted over the day 62 arrests... We will continue to investigate and determine what other offenses people have committed, and we will seek to arrest other people and hold them to account for this disgraceful conduct," he told a news conference.

The commissioner said three police officers and a reporter were injured during the rally. Large groups of men converged on police cars, damaged police property and hurled flares, rocks and bottles at the officers.

Police used pepper ball rounds, smoke rounds, stinger grenades containing small rubber pellets, and foam batons against protesters.

This was the second day of protests started by construction workers after Australian authorities halted construction for two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. People from all walks of life joined the Tuesday demonstration in downtown Melbourne.

Victoria premier Dan Andrews warned on Twitter that anger would not make the pandemic end quicker and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"Acts of violence like we've seen in the city in the last two days isn't going to stop people ending up in ICU, or be any help to the nurses treating them. Literally only one thing will - getting vaccinated," he wrote.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Australia Twitter Victoria Melbourne Criminals All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IPA launches international charter to enhance sust ..

IPA launches international charter to enhance sustainability, resilience of publ ..

6 minutes ago
 Drydocks World announces development of &#039;Sout ..

Drydocks World announces development of &#039;South Yard&#039;

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Agai ..

Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

21 minutes ago
 WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

22 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

25 minutes ago
 2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.