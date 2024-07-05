Victoria Starmer: The Low-profile Wife Of New UK PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Victoria Starmer, whose husband Keir is the new UK prime minister, works in the public health service, is hardly photographed and has kept a low profile on the campaign trail.
But in the coming days, many Britons will begin to recognise the face of the elegant 50-year-old brunette who has been married to the head of the Labour government for more than 15 years.
Since Keir Starmer became Labour leader in 2020 and during the election campaign, Victoria Starmer has not given an interview and has only rarely partaken in politics.
Her public appearances are few and far between: at the polling station on election days, in the stands at the Wimbledon tennis tournament and Taylor Swift's London concert, or at Buckingham Palace for state dinners and receptions.
A rare exception was when she joined her husband on the stage at the party's annual conference in 2023, donning a red dress in Labour's colours.
Even with the move into Downing Street, the former lawyer intends to continue as an occupational health worker in the NHS.
- Former lawyer -
Victoria Alexander was raised in north London. Her father is a former accountant from a Polish-Jewish background and her mother was a community doctor.
She studied law at Cardiff University in Wales where she was head of the student union.
She also volunteered in Labour's campaign headquarters under Tony Blair before becoming a solicitor in a law firm.
After that, she joined the NHS.
The couple married in 2007 and have two children -- a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter whom Starmer never mentions by name in public to protect their privacy.
They live in Kentish Town, in his north London constituency.
Recent Stories
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
More Stories From World
-
Polite but probing: Biden's interviewer George Stephanopoulos15 minutes ago
-
UK Labour win promises 'greater synergy' between govt and king45 minutes ago
-
Keir Starmer officially appointed UK prime minister: palace45 minutes ago
-
Beryl makes landfall in Mexico: US hurricane center45 minutes ago
-
Double World Cup winner Erasmus seeks first triumph over Ireland1 hour ago
-
Spain prosecutors appeal court ban on Puigdemont amnesty1 hour ago
-
German coalition strikes budget deal after crisis1 hour ago
-
France bans rallies in New Caledonia during Sunday polls1 hour ago
-
UK Labour's landslide comes with its own perils: experts1 hour ago
-
Germany says third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Tension as French election campaign comes to an end2 hours ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to UK welcomes delegation from University of Hail2 hours ago