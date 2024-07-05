Victoria Starmer: the low-profile wife of new UK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Victoria Starmer, whose husband Keir is the new UK prime minister, works in the public health service, is hardly photographed and has kept a low profile on the campaign trail.

But in the coming days, many Britons will begin to recognise the face of the elegant 50-year-old brunette who has been married to the head of the Labour government for more than 15 years.

Since Keir Starmer became Labour leader in 2020 and during the election campaign, Victoria Starmer has not given an interview and has only rarely partaken in politics.

Her public appearances are few and far between: at the polling station on election days, in the stands at the Wimbledon tennis tournament and Taylor Swift's London concert, or at Buckingham Palace for state dinners and receptions.

A rare exception was when she joined her husband on the stage at the party's annual conference in 2023, donning a red dress in Labour's colours.

Even with the move into Downing Street, the former lawyer intends to continue as an occupational health worker in the NHS.

- Former lawyer -

Victoria Alexander was raised in north London. Her father is a former accountant from a Polish-Jewish background and her mother was a community doctor.

She studied law at Cardiff University in Wales where she was head of the student union.

She also volunteered in Labour's campaign headquarters under Tony Blair before becoming a solicitor in a law firm.

After that, she joined the NHS.

The couple married in 2007 and have two children -- a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter whom Starmer never mentions by name in public to protect their privacy.

They live in Kentish Town, in his north London constituency.