UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victorious But Weakened, Trudeau Needs Help To Form Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:22 PM

Victorious but weakened, Trudeau needs help to form government

A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out Tuesday to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada's nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out Tuesday to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada's nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority.

Trudeau's Liberals took 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from a comfortable majority of 177 in the last one, official results showed.

Trudeau will thus have to seek some kind of accommodation withthe Bloc Quebecois or the New Democratic Party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council issues decision reducing ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairperson of Foreign Re ..

53 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets Japanese Defence Minister

53 minutes ago

Dubai to harness RO technology to increase water p ..

54 minutes ago

7th International Franchise Exhibition opens in Ab ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Erdogan Do Not Discuss Purchase of Russian ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.