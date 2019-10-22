Victorious but weakened, Trudeau needs help to form government

A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out Tuesday to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada's nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority

Trudeau's Liberals took 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from a comfortable majority of 177 in the last one, official results showed.

Trudeau will thus have to seek some kind of accommodation withthe Bloc Quebecois or the New Democratic Party.