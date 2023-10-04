Victorious India on target in Games archery as world-class duo primed

Hangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) India defeated powerhouses South Korea to win the first archery gold of the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, before two world stars of track and field look to end their seasons with a bang.

Gold medals were up for grabs on the 11th day in an overcast Hangzhou in everything from athletics and boxing to roller skating and dragon-boat racing.

South Korea dominated archery at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, snaring four of the five golds, with Turkey winning the other.

But the Koreans were no match for India in the gold-medal match of the mixed-team compound event on Wednesday, the Indian duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam squeezing to victory 159-158.

India are also guaranteed at least silver in the women's compound individual, while gold will also go to India in the men's compound with two Indians in the final.

Abhishek Verma will face Deotale on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Games.

"I'm not surprised by the result. We knew that we could do this," the 21-year-old Deotale, the men's compound world champion, said after playing his part in India's gold on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to his encounter with the 34-year-old Verma, Deotale said: "It will be against my mentor, so it will be a friendly match."

South Korea hit back with a 6-0 thrashing of Japan to win mixed team recurve gold.

Another notable winner on the day was Hong Kong's Yang Qianyu, streaking to gold in the women's cycling road race. Yang sniffled and fought back tears on the podium.

"Today I feel like my life is complete," said the 30-year-old, adding: "These were my last Asian Games."

There was a surprise in the badminton last 16, with Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia fighting back from a game down to defeat world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn 10-21, 21-19, 21-6.

"Everyone could see I was very exhausted," said the Thai.

- 'Olympic vibes' -

In men's cricket, Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad grabbed three wickets apiece as Afghanistan beat defending champions Sri Lanka by eight runs to book a semi-final against Pakistan.

Bangladesh were then given a huge scare by Malaysia in the other quarter-finals, scraping home by two runs to set up a last-four meeting with India.

On the penultimate day of athletics, India's world and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be a strong favourite to win men's javelin gold and retain his title later on Wednesday.

Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem, the world silver medallist, will not compete because of a chronic knee problem.

Eyes will also be on three-time world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim when the Qatari competes in the high jump. He is already a two-time Asiad gold medallist.

"For me, the Asian Games are important. You see these vibes, it's like our Olympics before the Olympics," he said after needing only a single jump of 2.19m to lead the field into Wednesday's final.

- Second doping case -

Saudi distance runner Mohammed Yousef Alasiri became the second reported doping case at the Games and has been provisionally suspended.

The 34-year-old had a sample collected on September 26 during out-of-competition testing and did not take part in the 10,000m four days later.

He was also scheduled to race in the 5,000m later Wednesday, but will no longer compete.

The International Testing Agency, which is conducting dope-testing at the Games in Hangzhou, said that Alasiri tested positive for the banned substance darbepoetin, which enhances endurance.

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ITA said.

"He has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample."

Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani on September 28 became the first known case of doping at the Games and was also provisionally suspended.