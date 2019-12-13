Victorious Johnson Says Will 'get Brexit Done On Time'
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:05 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 as planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Friday after winning a sweeping election victory.
Condemning more than three years of political wrangling over Brexit, he said: "I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by January 31, no ifs, no buts."