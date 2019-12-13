UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victorious Johnson Says Will 'get Brexit Done On Time'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:05 PM

Victorious Johnson says will 'get Brexit done on time'

Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 as planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Friday after winning a sweeping election victory

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 as planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Friday after winning a sweeping election victory.

Condemning more than three years of political wrangling over Brexit, he said: "I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by January 31, no ifs, no buts."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister European Union Brexit January All

Recent Stories

 Lawyers go on strike to pressurize govt for rele ..

4 minutes ago

Brussels to 'rebuild' ties with UK after Johnson w ..

1 minute ago

5.325kg Hashish, weapons seized, 16 arrested in Sa ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of illegal structures demolished in campaig ..

3 minutes ago

Jackson breaks Vicks' rushing record as Ravens rou ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.