Victory Day Military Parade Begins on Red Square in Russian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The military parade commemorating the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II began on the Red Square in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

As many as 11,000 military will march across the square, and 131 units of military equipment will be observed during the parade.

The parade also includes an aviation part, but it was decided to cancel it this year due to weather conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

This is not the first time that the aviation part of the Victory Parade has been canceled due to weather conditions.